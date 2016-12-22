Adoptive parents hold Christmas fellowship

THE Central Visayas Adoptive Parents Association (CVAPA) Inc. recently conducted its first Christmas gathering and fellowship at the office of Teleperformance in Asia IT Town Park, Cebu City.

“This is just the first of the many Christmas gatherings in the future,” said CVAPA president Kaking Sy.

Sy envisions a group of adopted children having a strong bond and camaraderie as they grow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the immediate purpose of this event is for the children to become playmates, and when they become adults, they can support each other,” added Sy.

The CVAPA also received its certificate of registration as people’s organization (PO) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) during the Christmas gathering and fellowship program.

Sy added that through the association, the adoptive parents can share each other’s experiences.

“I have been sharing my own experience to them especially now that my daughter is already a teenager,” Sy underscored.

“We are thankful to the DSWD-7 for the encouragement and help as we prepared all the necessary documents in order for us to be formally recognized as an association,” Sy said.

As an association, the CVAPA will help adoptive families in rearing their children through various seminars on parenting.

Sy encourages prospective adoptive parents to go through the legal process of adoption and to join the association.