Them at Qube, Zonta 2 installs officers

ON up to today, December 22, is THEM, a one-man painting exhibit by Marvin Natural, a self-taught artist from Toledo City. It is at the Qube Gallery in Crossroads, Banilad.

Marvin Natural has won citations and awards from various art competitions. One of them was the Juror’s Award for Excellence in the 2014 Philippine Arts Awards.

His press kit says that his realist art depicts scenes from everyday life, capturing the quintessential Filipino humor, even amidst adversity.

The opening of THEM was quite an event, pictures of which you see on this page today, courtesy of A-List.

We also have photos of the recent installation of officers of the Zonta Club of Cebu II, for 2016–2018, held at the Casino Español de Cebu. The theme was floral and so the ladies came in colorful flowery gowns.

Special guest was Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, who gives the Zontians her all-out support. As head of the Cebu province committee on women, she shares the Zonta’s advocacy: No to violence against women and children.

Outgoing president Marietta Padilla Malinao turned over the gavel of authority to the new president, Dr. Vivien Alix Seno.

Present was Zonta Area 17 Director Anita Sanchez, who cited Marietta Malinao’s dedication and leadership in pursuit of the Zonta’s global stand on the status of women.

Installed with Dr. Seno were vice presidents Marilou Cañizares (internal) and Odette Jereza (external); secretary Petite Garcia; treasurers Daisy Kokseng and Margie Sy; and PRO Mariter Klepp.

Directors are Dr. Debbie Limchiu, Rosario Utzurrum and former President Elena Young. Grace Paras is president elect for 2018–2020.