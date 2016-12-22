Gift ideas for the last-minute gifter

ONCE in a while during the holidays, we come across people who hand over presents that are individually wrapped in a box, and each hand-signed with a personal dedication enough to know they began working on them before the turning of the Ber months. When Christmas is already around the bend, there are only two types of people that will surface. Those said people, and then there’s us — indecisive, immobilized idlers. We are the late shoppers who lack spider senses at the coming 2017 until it hits us on the face. We live up to the saying, “Better late than never.” So here are some last-minute gift ideas to help stave off a procrastinator’s panic. After all, we are notorious for always being saved at the nick of time. Best to avoid the malls!

Desk cacti and succulents

They make a great display in the workplace or at home from the beautiful orchid cactus to the odd-looking sea urchin cactus or the hairy old man cactus. They can liven up a bare work station or room. Just place them on windowsills or in a corner where good sunlight can get in. They only have to be watered once every 2 weeks, or stick a toothpick into the soil and if it’s still wet, then fret not! Cacti and succulents are the easiest plants to care for and can be grown together in a pot or wood trays which makes a stunning display if you have a houseplant collection. Gale’s Garden has Christmas-themed pots which range from P160 to P1,500. Follow Sheree Gale Nillas on IG @galesgarden.

Personalized leather-bound journals

Skip the stationery stalls, journal stands and the coffee shops’ year-end planners. You wouldn’t want to give off an impression that you just came from the nearest mall and grabbed a journal among the hundreds of similar others, would you? A personalized hand-made craft engraved with a name or short dedication would be far more appreciated and is also a good excuse to hand over this gift a bit late. Designer-entrepreneur Chai Roncesvalles of Paperandtschai creates stationery sets and leather-bound journals engraved with a name, logo or just about anything. Artsy and rustic, her journals differ from table book sizes to tiny pieces for key chains. They can also be in canvass; and you can request for the type of paper, may it be suitable for writers, calligraphers or architects. Price range is from P160 to P2,000 depending on the number of orders and specs. Follow her on IG @papersandtschai and on Facebook.

Holiday-themed cupcakes

Nothing smells a lot like Christmas than something freshly-baked coming out of the oven, even better when it’s topped with all the holiday feels. Christmas tree, snowflakes, ginger bread man and anything in between — you name it. Arvy Lopez of The Cupcake Theory can customize these soft, moist, delightful cuppycakes. In a mass production of cupcakes sold in stores, The Cupcake Theory sets the bar higher of how a cupcake should be. Less icing and rich on the flavor of the cake itself; not crumbly but ultra-moist. Her best sellers are red velvet, and cookies and cream, and pitch black — a moist mudpie brownie with soft center topped with whipped cream. Yum! And they’re freshly baked upon delivery! Follow her on Facebook, The Cupcake Theory Gourmet Cupcakes and Hand-Carved Cakes.

Harry Potter collectibles

Make your Potterhead friend go mental over these collectibles. Wands, wax sticks and seal stamps, golden snitch accessories, horcruxes and more! Same Hogwarts house with Newt Scamander? Get them the Hufflepuff house scarf! Witch Engine shop is run by a pure-blood, Slytherin (she’s been sorted) Nikki Jane Uy with her sister, Joanna Claire. Follow her on Facebook, Witch Engine, or pop into her stall at Magpie and Magpie in Maze, Ayala Center Cebu. Mischief managed!