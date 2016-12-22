Rama tests negative for illegal drug use

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced on Thursday that he was tested negative for illegal drugs.

He made the announcement in a news conference conducted in his ancestral house in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City.

The result was based on the test conducted on his hair follicle that was collected on Dec. 10.

Rama tested negative for seven major drug classes: amphetamine, metamphetamines, cocaine/metabolites, opiates, extended opiates, phencyclidine, THC metabolite, and benzodiazepines.

His drug test using urine samples also showed negative results.

Rama challenged Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to show the results of his hair follicle drug test and to take a urine drug test like he did.