Search for article

Rama tests negative for illegal drug use

SHARES:

02:17 PM December 22nd, 2016

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, Lesley Cara Delos Santos, December 22nd, 2016 02:17 PM
Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama's drug test results (CDN PHOTO/SANTINO BUNACHITA).

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s drug test results (CDN PHOTO/SANTINO BUNACHITA).

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced on Thursday that he was tested negative for illegal drugs.

He made the announcement in a news conference conducted in his ancestral house in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City.

The result was based on the test conducted on his hair follicle that was collected on Dec. 10.

Rama tested negative for seven major drug classes: amphetamine, metamphetamines, cocaine/metabolites, opiates, extended opiates, phencyclidine, THC metabolite, and benzodiazepines.

His drug test using urine samples also showed negative results.

Rama challenged Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to show the results of his hair follicle drug test and to take a urine drug test like he did.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
Student drowns in Kawasan Falls
December 20th, 2016
232 DOWNED BY FOOD POISONING
232 DOWNED BY FOOD POISONING
December 21st, 2016
Foreign investors spooked?
Foreign investors spooked?
December 19th, 2016