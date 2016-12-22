Rama tested negative because he had a haircut – Osmeña

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña downplayed the results of the drug test that showed his arch nemesis, former mayor Mike Rama, was negative of drug use.

He claimed that Rama tested negative on the hair follicle samples because the former mayor had a haircut.

Osmeña also said that he thought that the residue to illegal drugs would remain in the hair follicle for three years but he found out recently that traces of substance abuse would disappear from the hair follicle after three months.

“Why did he wait almost 6 months (before taking the drug test)? So it (traces of illegal substance) is gone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama challenged Osmeña to also show the results of his drug test and to also take another drug test using urine samples like he did.

Rama and Osmeña took drug tests on December 10 in separate service providers after Rama challenged Osmeña to a drug test on December 9.

Rama took his test at Hi-Precision Diagnostics Center using hair follicle and urine samples as specimen while Osmeña had his at St. Vincent General Hospital using hair follicle specimen.

Rama tested negative for seven major drug classes: amphetamine, metamphetamines, cocaine/metabolites, opiates, extended opiates, phencyclidine, THC metabolite, and benzodiazepines.