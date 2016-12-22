Full-service terminal set to operate in Bogo City next year

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), the development arm of Robinsons Corp., has recently committed to the City of Bogo and its constituents to construct a full-service Transport Terminal that is set to operate next year.

Located in Cayang, Bogo City, 76.43 kilometers north of Cebu, the Bogo Central Transport Terminal will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to accommodate transients and the growing number of commuters that visit the northern municipalities and cities of Cebu.

The Terminal will have loading and unloading bays for buses, jeepneys and vans.

Facilities include a terminal office, comfortable passenger waiting area, baggage area, male and female toilets, toilets for persons with disabilities (PWD), and an array of food cart choices.

The terminal’s modern design is complemented with greeneries and landscaping that will match Bogo’s laidback environment.

Bogo City is the fastest growing city in northern Cebu. It is known for its sugarcane produce, rich fisheries, and leisure sites for tourism like Capitancillo islet, the Shrine of the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, and Tugbungan Eco Farm.

It is also fast becoming a commercial hub for traders and merchants.

With the construction of the full-service terminal, twenty-nine barangays will directly benefit from it as it is seen to fuel more economic activities in the area brought about by more trading and tourism activities.

The terminal is set for turnover and completion by second quarter of 2017.