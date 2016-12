Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas(CIDG 7) arrested a suspected drug pusher in a drug bust in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Francis Rufila is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs.

The police led by SPO3 Doming Conjorado seized a total of 14 packs of shabu worth P15,000.