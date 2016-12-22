Doria is Cebu City Police chief

From an acting capacity, the Philippine National Police has designated Senior Supt. Joel Doria as the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

The Dec. 21 order implemented by Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), came about five months since Doria assumed his post in July this year.

The order was signed by Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, regional chief of the directorial staff; and Senior Supt. Renato Dugan of the Regional Personnel and Human Resource Development Division, and was made public on Thursday afternoon.

Doria was Taliño’s former subordinate in the Special Action Force (SAF).