Motel raid: 3 nabbed, drugs seized

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested three persons for alleged possession of shabu worth P300,000 inside a motel in Mandaue City on Wednesday evening.

Frederick Garcia, 30, and a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City; Israel Lapas, 29, of Barangay Quiot; and Jeron Apas, 33, of Consolacion town are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for possession of prohibited drugs.

They will also be charged with illegal gun possession for keeping an unlicensed .22 caliber Magnum revolver.

The suspects are currently detained at the NBI-7 stockade.

NBI-7 Special Investigator Arnel Pura, in an interview, said they received an information regarding the illegal operations of the suspects inside one of the rooms of a motel at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

The agents went to the place on Wednesday evening to validate the report.

After waiting for hours, the NBI-7 led by Pura got a break when one of the suspects went out of the room.

Pura said the agents were able to see plastic packs of shabu on a table, prompting them to go inside the room and arrest the suspects.

He said there is a possibility that Garcia was a member of the group of slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

Meanwhile in Lapu-Lapu City, almost a hundred people surrendered in five police stations in the city.

This happened this week.

Senior Supt. Romel Cabagnot said the surrenderers are 9 in Talima Police Station, 7 in Mactan Police Station, 38 in Hoops Dome Police Station, 16 in Marigondon Police Station, and 22 in Pusok Police Station.