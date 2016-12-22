Sirao flower farm owner will not sue caterer

THE owner of the Sirao Garden Little Amsterdam will not file a case against the caterer who served the food that allegedly poisoned over 200 residents in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City.

In a message sent to Cebu Daily News, Maria Elena Chua, Sirao Farm’s developer-owner, said they will not seek any legal action against the persons who prepared the packed lunches that the Chuas distributed during a community thanksgiving party last Tuesday.

“Because it was a good intention for (the owner of catering service), too, that he made it for us,” Chua said.

Chua added it was the first outreach program that her family organized for the residents in Sirao after their flower farm business boomed this year.

Chua owns the Sirao flower farm that has attracted both local and foreign tourists.

She said she already talked to the patients and promised them that she will take full responsibility for what happened and would help them pay the hospital expenses.

Chua said the incident has not also discouraged her from doing outreach programs in the future.

In fact, she said, she planned to host another community gathering during the Sinulog Festival, also a means to pay tribute to Cebu’s patron, the Señor Sto. Niño.