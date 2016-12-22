Lawyer dies, son wounded in shooting incident

CEBU CITY–A lawyer was killed while his son, also a lawyer, was wounded on Thursday night after they were shot by a security guard near their law firm on F. Ramos Street in Barangay Santa Cruz, Cebu City.

Goering Paderanga Sr., 62, died at the hospital while son, Gerik, 37, was undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound in the nape, said PO3 Jerry Genelaso of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section.

A witness said a security guard identified as Jonathan Sanchez waited for Gerik to leave the law office.

About 8 p.m., Gerik stepped out of the office and walked to his Isuzu Trooper to head home.

Before Gerik could step into the vehicle, the assailant walked near him and shot him.

A househelp and Gerik’s 1-year-old nephew, who were inside the vehicle, managed to run. When he heard bursts of gunfire, Goering went out of the law firm.

The assailant then shot Goering before he fled away on board a public utility vehicle, the witness whose identity was being withheld said.

Genelaso said they had yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

Georing is the husband of Judge Sylva Aguirre-Paderanga of Regional Trial Court Branch 16.

The witness said that no verbal argument took place before the shooting happened.

“Gidiretso ra gyud niya og pagpusil. (He just shot the victims),” he said.

The witness said he knew the suspect since the latter was the guard on duty of a newly-constructed building about 50 meters away from the law firm of the victims.

The witness said Sanchez covered his uniform with a jacket when he shot the victims. The witness was about 50 meters away from the crime scene when the shooting happened.