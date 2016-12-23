Hearty Filipino cuisine in time for the yuletide season



BRING back the memories of the yesteryears in this season of giving and sharing. Golden Cowrie and Hukad sa Golden Cowrie, the home to gatherings and celebrations, serves classic native Filipino dishes that will bring one’s family to a walk down the memory lane.

Live out the Filipino culture of strong kinship ties by bringing titos and titas around the dinner table this Christmas season. Listen as lolos and lolas share stories of the past in the homey ambience that only Golden Cowrie and Hukad sa Golden Cowrie offer. Strengthen family bonds by sharing a tasteful piece of Golden Cowrie’s Crispy Pata, a hearty serving of the buttery creamed baked scallops, a savory bowl of Sinigang and Tinola, and other tempting meats and delectable sweets that are sure to please.

Get-togethers are best spent with pleasing stories and complementing dishes and End the year with the warmth of family in a kitchen close to home at Golden Cowrie and Hukad sa Golden Cowrie. In Cebu, Golden Cowrie is located at Salinas Drive Lahug, Marina Mall and A.S. Fortuna while Hukad sa Golden Cowrie is located at SM City Cebu, Robinson’s Cybergate, The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu, Parkmall, Mandaue City, South Town Centre, Talisay City, and SM Seaside City.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit www.alwaysafeast.ph, at @alwaysafeast on Instagram, and at www.facebook.com/hukadgoldencowrie. To make a reservation, please contact (032) 233-4243 or (032) 233-4670. /PR