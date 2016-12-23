Cebu City to file petition to CA to allow use of Inayawan landfill

The Cebu City government will file a petition asking the Court of Appeals (CA) to allow the use of the Inayawan landfill at Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City as a temporary dumping site until the administration can find a solution on dumping the 45,000 tons of garbage that the city produces daily.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made this announcement in an interview after the closed-door meeting with several representatives from the Environment Monitoring Board in Central Visayas (EMB 7) on Friday morning.

Osmeña also said that the he has no choice but to continue dumping garbage in the city-owned lot at the South Road Properties (SRP).

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that once they get approval on using the mentioned lot at SRP as a dumpsite, operations will only last up to 12 days.

“(The points raised in the meeting) was that where to dump the garbage is my problem. No, it is not my problem. They (EMB 7) will be equally guilty if I force to break the law,” the mayor stated.

Osmeña also added, “they have given me a situation where I have to dump the garbage without a landfill and do it illegally by using the Inayawan. I’m not going to break the law. I’d rather break the EMB rules and face the consequences than face with graft and corruption.

Also present in the meeting were Department of Public Service (DPS) chief Roberto Cabarrubias and Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) head Nida Cabrera

Osmeña said that he may join the special session by the Cebu City Council on granting him emergency powers to solve the problem on waste disposal on Friday afternoon at the Cebu City Hall.