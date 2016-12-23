Cebu City on blue alert for Niña

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia said they are now on blue alert with the presence of tropical cyclone Niña that is expected to bring in rains in the region.

In a phone interview, Banacia said that they already activated their incident command system on Friday morning with all responders and emergency equipment now on standby.

“We encourage also the barangay disaster risk reduction council in the entire city to activate ilahang (their) respective offices. Kaning mga responders specially Christmas during this time we have parties but we are on alert (responders should always be on alert even while attending Christmas parties),” Banacia said.

He also warned those in flood-prone areas and landslide-prone areas to be alert and keep monitoring the weather.

In the latest weather bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 11 a.m. on Friday, tropical cyclone “Niña” has furthered intensified and continues to move in a west northwest direction.

“Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy rains within its 350 km diameter of the severe tropical storm.Sea travel is risky over the Northern Seaboard of Northern Luzon,” Pagasa wrote in a Facebook post

As of 10:00 a.m. on Friday, the center of “Niña” was estimated at 790 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained winds of up to 105 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 130 kph.