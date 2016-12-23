Council grants emergency powers to Osmeña

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña was granted authority by the Cebu City Council to use the unspent savings of last year worth P9 million pesos on hiring a private hauler to collect garbage and dump it into a final dumping site for the last week of December this year and for the first two weeks of January 2017.

In an 8-7 vote during the City council’s special session, the city council approved the use of the P9.2 million to open up two transfer stations where they can dump off collected garbage in the next four weeks.

One of the two temporary transfer stations, is a state-owned lot beside the Pedro Calungsod Chapel at the South Road Properties while the other transfer station is located within the Inayawan landfill.

A private hauler will also be hired using last year’s savings to haul and collect garbage.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s executive assistant Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez said that although potential service providers are willing to haul and dump the city’s garbage, the situation “is still a problem” because the city has no dumpsite.