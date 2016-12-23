Province inaugurates development center for women, children

THE Cebu Provincial government has inaugurated the new Cebu Provincial Women and Children Development Center in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City yesterday morning.

Standing on a 1,000- square meter lot behind the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), the construction of the establishment consisted of two phases.

The first phase included three dormitories, one social hall/activity area, a chapel, an administration building, and a livelihood center, all totaling to P9.3 million.

The second phase, which will be bidded out in January of next year, will include an additional cottage as well as perimeter fencing.

The center, which can accommodate 40 persons, will be operational early next year although no specific date has been set yet.

Governor Hilario Davide III said the property was conceptualized by Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, who championed the causes of women and children.