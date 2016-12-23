Taliño tells SRP vendors to display firecrackers, pyrotechnics separately

FIRECRACKER and pyrotechnic vendors at the South Road Properties (SRP) should comply with the new requirement set by the police or else their merchandise will be confiscated.

This was the advice of Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, after he and fellow officials from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) visited the vendors yesterday.

Taliño found out that several vendors violated the new rule on selling firecrackers.

“Ngayon lang dumating itong bagong directives galing Camp Crame dun sa pagtitinda ng fire crackers at pyrotechnics. So initially nakita natin eh nagsama-sama yung firecrackers at pyrotechnics. Dapat hiwalay sila (We just received a directive from Camp Crame yesterday with regards to selling firecrackers and pyrotechnics. So, initially, we saw that they put the firecrackers and pyrotechnics together where it should have been separated),” said Taliño.

“We are requiring them to put a firewall or a division between the firecrackers and pyrotechnics. But we will give them enough time to set this up today,” he said in Filipino.

He said they would also check if the vendors were complying with the maximum allowable kilograms for firecrackers and pyrotechnics that they would sell.

He said each vendor is only allowed to sell a maximum of 50 kilograms of firecrackers and 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics.

Elsie Romarate, one of the vendors, said she and her fellow vendors would comply with the new rules because these are for their own good.

Currently, there are 32 vendors selling firecracker and pyrotechnics at the SRP, of whom 21 are from Cebu City and 11 from Lapu-Lapu City.