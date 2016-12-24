Another Jaguar cohort falls

Another cohort of slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz was arrested in a buy-bust operation at Sitio Sta. Teresita in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Saturday.

A joint operation by the Cebu City Anti Illegal Drugs Special Operations Group (CAIDSTOG) and the City Intelligence Branch (CIB), SWAT, Cebu City Police (CCPO) station 10 and 11 resulted to the arrest of Michael Añedez, 26, an alleged cohort of slain drug lord “Jaguar”, at 12 a.m on December 24.

About P59,944 worth of shabu, various sniffing paraphernalia and cash believed to be proceeds of the illegal trade were recovered from Añedez.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCPO director Sen. Supt. Joel Doria said that Aldaya has been under surveillance for one month before the operation.