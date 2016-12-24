Over P1 M worth of drugs seized in buy-bust operation

At least P1 million worth of shabu was seized from a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City on Saturday afternoon.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, San Nicolas Police Station Cheif Inso. Keith Andaya said that at around 3 p.m. in Saturday their station conducted a buy-bust operation at the house of Andrew Abejo,28.

Andaya said that they had been monitoring Abejo to confirm his illegal drug trade before they moved in an conducted a buy-bust operation and arrested him.

Seized from Abejo were 12 packs of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu (seven small, three large and two medium) with an estimated value of P1.03 million.

Abejo is currently detained at San Nicolas Police station.