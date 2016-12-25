Search for article

2 Tokhang surrenderers nabbed in Cordova

06:21 PM December 25th, 2016

By: Nestle L. Semilla, December 25th, 2016 06:21 PM

Two alleged drug peddlers who had earlier surrendered to the authorities were arrested during a buy bust operation in Barangay Buagsong, Cordova town on Mactan Island, Cebu.

Crispel Hilbero,23, and Telesporo Baro,32, were detained at Cordova police station pending filing of charges against them following their arrest at 11 a.m.

Senor Insp. Clemente Ceralde, Cordova police chief, said Baro was the subject of the drug bust but Hiro was with the suspect when the transaction with poseur-buyer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was made past 11 a.m.

Baro and Hiro, who were in the drug watch list, earlier surrendered to the police during Oplan Tokhang, a campaign that appealed to drug pushers and users to surrender and stop their illegal drugs trade.

