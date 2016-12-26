Central Visayas had a peaceful Christmas celebration

Despite the death of a colleague, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) director chief Supt. Noli Taliño said the Christmas celebration was generally peaceful.

“Very peaceful yung Christmas celebration natin. There were only minor incidents that happened,” Taliño said.

Taliño added that they listed three incidents of firecracker victims and one victim of stray bullet.

Taliño said the whole force is mourning death of Catmon Police chief Senior Insp. Alexander Nuñez who was shot dead after he tried to pacify a quarrel among siblings in Carmen town, north of Cebu on December 24.

He however added that this year is more peaceful compared to last year.