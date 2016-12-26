Younger Paderanga dies three days after shooting incident

The son of the late Lawyer Goering Paderanga who was also shot by security guard Jonathan Sanchez has died before midnight on Sunday, three days after the shooting incident at F. Ramos Street.

PO3 Winston Ybañez of the Cebu City Police Office’s Homicide Section said Atty. Gerik succumb to gunshot wound in the nape at around 11:20 p.m on Sunday.

The father and son were shot by Sanchez near their law firm at F. Ramos Street in Barangay Santa Cruz, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The older Paderanga, 62, also the husband of Cebu Regional Trial Court Judge Sylva A. Paderanga, sustained a gunshot wound on his body and died at the nearby Velez Hospital around two hours later, at past 10 p.m. on December 22.

Gerik, 37, was the oldest of the three children of Goering and Sylva.

In an interview following his arrest on Friday, Sanchez said he was angry at Gerik because he blocked the entry of the cement mixer to the construction site that he was guarding.

He said the mixer was on the way to the construction site and the lawyer’s vehicle blocked the drive way. He feared that the cement might dry up.

He said he was not angry at the lawyers and added that he just went on and shoot the lawyers without warning.

“If I call their attention, we still have to argue. They refused to listen. So that was what I did. I shot them. I first shot the person inside the vehicle (Gerik) and since the other one (Goering) tried to attack me, I decided to shoot him as well,” Sanchez said.