Burglars take close to P300K cash from pawnshop on Christmas day

Close to P300 thousand pesos cash were taken by burglars from a pawnshop in Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

According to PO3 Carl del Mar of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Theft and Robbery Section (TRS), the burglars took cash in different currencies worth P271,000 from Cebu Gold Pacific Pawnshop and Jewelry located at Osmeña Boulevard.

Del Mar said they believe the crime was committed on Sunday, December 25, as the pawnshop was closed for the holiday the whole day.

It was only discovered by some staff of the pawnshop who were reporting for work at around 9 a.m. on Monday morning

Del Mar said that the suspects used acetylene equipment to open a passageway at the back of the pawnshop.

The burglars however failed to take the jewelry, which were kept in a vault.

“Nahutdan silag acetylene maong kadtong box ra nga sulod ang kwarta nakuha wala silay nakuhang alahas (They were not able to open the vault where the jewelry were kept because they ran out of aceteline, instead, they just took the box with the cash in it),” del Mar said.