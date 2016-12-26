Guard surrenders after killing hardware worker

THE security guard who shot dead an employee of a hardware outlet and wounded another along the Cebu International Port in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City last December 22 surrendered to Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella yesterday noon.

Benvenido Macaraeg, 38, a security guard of a private shipping yard, and his colleagues were allegedly having a drinking session near the area where the victims, Raul Indenerio Simbajon, 49, and Gerson Gaslador Tumulak, 37, were attending a Christmas party hosted by their company, according to the initial reports from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Initial investigation also revealed that Macaraeg allegedly got angry after being stared down by the victims.

But this was denied by the suspect. He said, “My shift was already over. I was not drunk. They (Simbajon and Tumulak) suddenly approached us and tried to provoke a confrontation. I shot them out of self defense,” he said in Cebuano.

The victims managed to ride a taxi to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), but Simbajon was pronounced dead by attending physicians. Tumulak, on the other hand, survived.

Macaraeg’s younger brother is a personal driver of Vice Mayor Labella.