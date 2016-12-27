3-day illegal-drug haul: P6M shabu; 9 nabbed

THERE’S no rest for the police officers in Cebu in the anti-illegal drug campaign despite the long weekend as they confiscated at least P6 million worth of illegal drugs and arrested nine persons, including a barangay councilman, in six operations during that period.

First to fall was Michael Añedez, 26, another suspected cohort of slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz, who was arrested at past midnight on Christmas eve.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, said that they arrested Añedez during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sta. Teresita, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City and confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated value of P59,944.

At 3 p.m. on the same day, San Nicolas police confiscated 12 packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P1.03 million and arrested Andrew Abejo, 28, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

At 10 p.m. in Dumanjug town in southern Cebu, police arrested a barangay councilman in Barangay Ilaya during a buy-bust operation.

Senior Insp. Gilfred Baroman, Dumanjug police chief, said they arrested Brandy Loreño, 39, barangay councilman of Barangay Ilaya and a former drug surrenderer, during a buy-bust operation in the barangay.

Baroman said they confiscated 7 sachets, P500 buy-bust money and P1,108 believed to be proceeds of Loreño’s illegal trade.

Police got its biggest drug haul on Saturday with the confiscation of 5 packs of suspected shabu weighing 500 grams and with an estimated worth of P5.9 million during a buy-bust operation in V. Rama Ave., Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Insp. Keith Andaya, San Nicolas police chief, said they also arrested Edwin Rivera, 40, during the operation.

Earlier in the day, two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Barangay Talamban and Cordova town led to the arrest of Nestor Bediot, 18; Ralf Ponce, 23; Arnolfo Gualiza, 37; Crispel Hilbero, 23; and Telesporo Baro, 32.

Bediot, Ponce and Gualiza were arrested during a buy-bust operation at noon in Barangay Pulangbato by Talamban police.

Confiscated from the suspects were 11 sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia and P1,100 believed to be proceeds of their illegal trade.

An hour before, Cordova police also arrested Gualiza and Hilbero during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Buagsong.

Senior Insp. Clemente Ceralde, Cordova police chief, said they confiscated a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspects.