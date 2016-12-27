PRO official calls on Jaime Jayson to surrender

Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) deputy regional director for operations Senior Supt. Rey Lyndon Lawas called on Jaime Jayson, one of the suspects in the killing of Catmon Police Station chief Sen. Insp. Alejandro Nuñez, to surrender.

Lawas, in a press conference on Tuesday morning, said that Jaime remains at large and is being aggressively pursued by policemen under PRO director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño’s order.

Taliño also said that Jaime have Nuñez’ service firearm which makes the former armed and dangerous.

He is wanted, dead or alive.

Jaime is the youngest of the five Jayson brothers who Nuñez was trying to pacify and instead got killed on December 24 in Carmen, north of Cebu.

“Magappeal ta niya mosurrender nalang siya aron madungog usab iyahang side (We would like to appeal to him to surrender so that he can also air his side),” Lawas said.

Jaime’s brothers Carlito, Kardo and Camilo were killed on December 24. Carlito was killed by Nuñez while Kardo and Camilo were killed by responding policemen.

His other brother Carlo is currently detained at Carmen Police station.