‘Habal-habal’ driver, passengers hurt in shooting

CEBU CITY–A habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver and two passengers were hurt after an unidentified assailant fired at them early Tuesday in a mountain village of Cebu City.

PO3 Wilson Ybanez of the Cebu City homicide division, identified the victims as Jelson Cadungog and his two passengers Crisdado Labora, 20, and Junel Tabay, 32.

The three came from a benefit dance in Sitio Patag, Barangay Bonbon, a mountain village north of Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labora and Tabay were walking home past 3 a.m. when Cadungog passed by them and asked if they wanted to be brought to the barangay proper of Bonbon.

The two then boarded his motorcycle but upon reaching Sitio Camarin in the village, they were waylaid by still unidentified men who fired at them.

Cadungog was wounded in the upper right portion of his back and in the upper left arm.

Labora was wounded in the back, arm and shoulder. Tabay was shot in the right arm

Tabay sustained gunshot wound on his right thenar and on the second digit finger of his left hand.

Cadungog and Tabay were rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center while Labora was brought to Perpetual Succor Hospital.