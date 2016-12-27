Welcome 2017 at Marco Polo Plaza



Be part of the grandest New Year’s celebration in Cebu City as Marco Polo Plaza welcomes 2017 with all of the lights!

Treat yourself to a night of great food and live entertainment as you welcome 2017 with a Gala Dinner held at the Cebu Grand Ballroom. Manila’s Mulatto Band will definitely get the party started with their brand of groovy and soulful music. Buffet dinner and show is at Php 3,800 net per person inclusive of complimentary entrance to the New Year’s Countdown party at the Grand Balcony.

You may also enjoy the Festive Season buffet spread at Café Marco, El Viento and the Lobby Lounge where live bands will provide great entertainment for the diners. Avail of this at Php 2,450 net per person with free-flowing drinks and complimentary entrance to the New Year’s Countdown party at the Grand Balcony.

You may also choose to spend the last few hours of 2016 a thousand feet up at Blu Bar & Grill where we offer a special New Year’s Eve set menu with wine pairing for Php 3,500 net per person. This is inclusive of entrance to the New Year’s Countdown party at the Grand Balcony.

After dinner, the New Year’s Countdown Party will take place at the Grand Balcony where round-trip tickets to Narita and Taipei will be raffled off by Cebu Pacific.

Cebu’s top DJs will also set the mood for some great partying leading to the countdown where guests will be treated to the most fantastic fireworks display in the city! Of course, welcome 2017 with one of the country’s top DJs, Tom Taus, He has shared the main stage with some of the biggest names in dance music such as David Guetta, Alesso, Skrillex and other EDM superstars.

Enjoy free flowing drinks (excluding liquor) at Php 2,500 net per person.

For walk-in guests, you may enjoy two bar drinks at Php 900 net. VIP Table good for four is at Php 15,000 inclusive of free flowing drinks and a complimentary bottle of champagne.

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. Visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. For real time updates, like the Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow on Twitter at @5StarInCebu. /PR