A night of revelry and dancing at Golden Prince

RING in the New Year with a night of revelry and dancing as Golden Prince Hotel and Suites’ Bulawan Küche and D’ Prince Hall will be transformed into a dance floor and chill-out lounge. Enjoy appetizers and cocktails courtesy of the hotel’s resident German Chef and European culinary specialist – Chef Jimmy Durano.

It will be a night of dancing and watching fireworks on Dec. 31 from 9PM onwards and say hello to an epic 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJ Suzara of Xystem DJ, one of Cebu’s most recognized names in the club scene will whoop it up together with Q Cafe’s multi-talented resident barista – Toff. Together, they will serve everyone fresh mixes and tempting hits for a festive rave party experience.

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites’ 2017 New Year’s Eve Party is a bash you shouldn’t miss! Tickets are priced at P299 inclusive of one drink and unlimited pica-pica. For tickets and further details, call 230-1500 or check www.goldenprincehotel.com. You may also check out www.facebook.com/goldenprincehotel. /PR