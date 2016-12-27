Best of the Year

THE year 2016 brought a plethora of changes, perhaps that is why we feel it pass so quickly. Before we begin a new journey around the sun, let’s look back at the best innovations in the field of hair styles, colors, care and products.

Most popular hairstyle goes to The Lob (or Long Bob). Instantly classic, this style is versatile because it works on fine, coarse, wavy and straight hair in lengths from collarbone to mid-back, this hairstyle is this year’s most coveted. And we believe it will be around for a long time to come.

Most desirable hair color, without a doubt, is La Balayage. Best for shoulder-length to very long and layered styles, this technique requires a lot of expertise to achieve colors sweeping from roots to ends like cream into coffee. While it takes longer to create and costs more than highlights, it also lasts forever! Ok, that is an exaggeration. But it lasts really long, looking good for up to 18 months! So, if you do the math, it actually costs less in the long run.

Most effective hair repair, Olaplex goes to the heart of the (hair-) matter, re-joining broken sulfur bonds inside the hair’s cortex layer. All other treatments only manage to smoothen the outside cuticle layer and therefore wash off during successive shampoos. Olaplex is most dramatically positive in very damaged hair, e.g. from re-bonding or bleaching. Celebrity stylists, stars and the internet are full of praise. Not just a treatment on its own, Olaplex can be added to chemical treatments such as color, bleach, perming and re-bonding as an insurance against damage.

Most dramatic curl enhancer. TIGI BEDHEAD On the Rebound Curl Re-Call.

Let’s face it, humidity is not a friend. We never know what naturally or permed waves and curls look like after leaving the house. It’s a fight between us and the weather, and the weather usually wins. On the Rebound defines your curls, minimizes frizz and protects your hair. If necessary, you can reactivate simply by scrunching your curls with moist hands. Hair feels soft and natural. This product won the US Stylists’ Choice award for best new product.

Best kept hair secret: You can extend the lifespan of your blow dry, beachy waves or Boho do with Dry Shampoo easily by one or two days. Our favorite, TIGI Oh Beehive matte dry shampoo. Superfine spray to the roots of your style will absorb oils and bring back massive volume. Do it like the celebs do!

Urban Turban, your go-to, ask-anything-about-hair companion, wishes you a marvelous 2017!