FALL IN LINE!

An elderly lady decided to shop for ingredients for her family’s Christmas feast at the last minute. When she got to the supermarket, she couldn’t believe how long the lines were, even on priority lanes. She asked to cut in front, saying that she was already a senior citizen. Another senior at the back who heard her called out and said, “Hey! I’m older than you are but I’m falling in line.”

OF MOVIES AND SENIOR DISCOUNTS

While this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival encourages audiences of all ages to watch participating entries, a moviegoer in Cebu noticed that there were many senior citizens with him during all the screenings he went to. He realized senior citizens get a discount on movie tickets and their relatives might have just taken advantage of that privilege.

SANTA VS HOROSCOPE

Two friends were arguing about Christmas icons and how children shouldn’t believe in Santa Claus. One of them told the other, “How come children can’t believe in Santa Claus but you allow your horoscope to dictate your personality?” The other friend just kept quiet.