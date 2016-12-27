Tom on vacation, Vice Mayor Labella acting mayor

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella will be the acting mayor until Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña returns from his vacation from Japan on January 2.

Osmeña said that his wife, Councilor Margot, and son Miguel were the ones who wanted the vacation. “I did not want to travel. But then my family (they want to travel), it is a democracy,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña said he would follow the Local Government Code, but he asked Labella not to touch the budget.

In a press conference yesterday, Labella said he received the mayor’s letter though he said that even without the advice of Osmeña, he would not touch the budget.