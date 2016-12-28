CPADAO distributes cash incentives to police

The Cebu Provincial Anti-drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) distributed around P1.6 million in cash incentives to the different police stations in the province for their impressive anti-drug operations.

Ten local police stations and the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) receive the incentives on Wednesday morning at the office of Vice Governor Agnes Magpale.

The police stations that received the cash incentives include Pinamungajan, Naga, San remegio, Aloguinsan, Argao, Carcar, Asturias, Danao, Balamban and Cordova.

Each police officer who participated in the anti-drug operations of their respective stations get P3,000 each while station chiefs get P5,000 each.

CPADAO director Ivy Durano-Meca said that this is the last set of cash incentives that the office will be distributing this year.

The total cash incentives given by CPADAO has amounted to around P10 million in 2016. Meca said they have already set a budget for more cash incentives next year.

The cash incentives is their way of encouraging the different police stations to do more in their fight against illegal drugs.