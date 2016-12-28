Search for article

Cebu lawyers call for justice

December 28th, 2016

By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita
In his homily, Delos Angeles, who is also a lawyer, said that the unresolved cases of at least 11 deaths of lawyers (listed in the paper) recently and in the past years should be given justice. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

Lawyers in Cebu gathered on Wednesday morning to show support to their fallen comrades in the profession and denounce their killings.

A solidarity mass, officiated by Fr. Dan Delos Angeles, was held at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter building in the Capitol Compound.

In his homily, Delos Angeles, who is also a lawyer, said that the unresolved cases of at least 11 deaths of lawyers recently and in the past years should be given justice.

“Right justice is based on the truth that humans have dignity,” he said.

Lawyers in Cebu attend the Solidarity Mass offered to their fallen colleagues on Wednesday morning. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

Among those honored during the mass were slain lawyers Ferdinand Saordino, Norma Garciano, Patrick Ian Osorio, Richard Sison, Jubian Achas, Noel Archival, Arbet Sta. Ana-Yongco, Amelie Ocañada-Alegre, Pepito Suello, Goering George Paderanga, and his son Gerick Paderanga who were both shot by a security guard last week.

In a speech, IBP Eastern Visayas Governor Elaine Bathan, condemned the lawyers’ deaths especially that of the Paderangas.

“We push further for the speedy resolution of their cases. We call for the authorities to quickly find resolution so that justice will be served and their deaths will find rest and peace,” she said.

