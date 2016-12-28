Cebu lawyers call for justice

Lawyers in Cebu gathered on Wednesday morning to show support to their fallen comrades in the profession and denounce their killings.

A solidarity mass, officiated by Fr. Dan Delos Angeles, was held at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter building in the Capitol Compound.

In his homily, Delos Angeles, who is also a lawyer, said that the unresolved cases of at least 11 deaths of lawyers recently and in the past years should be given justice.

“Right justice is based on the truth that humans have dignity,” he said.

Among those honored during the mass were slain lawyers Ferdinand Saordino, Norma Garciano, Patrick Ian Osorio, Richard Sison, Jubian Achas, Noel Archival, Arbet Sta. Ana-Yongco, Amelie Ocañada-Alegre, Pepito Suello, Goering George Paderanga, and his son Gerick Paderanga who were both shot by a security guard last week.

In a speech, IBP Eastern Visayas Governor Elaine Bathan, condemned the lawyers’ deaths especially that of the Paderangas.

“We push further for the speedy resolution of their cases. We call for the authorities to quickly find resolution so that justice will be served and their deaths will find rest and peace,” she said.