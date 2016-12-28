Canoy up against tough South African foe

JOEY “Canoy J Singwangcha” Canoy faces an acid test when he squares off against Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) World Flyweight title on February 4 in Gauteng, South Africa.

The 23-year old Mandaue City-based boxer, a native of General Santos City who holds a record of 12-2-1 (win-loss-draw) with six knockouts, is up against a more experienced foe in Budler, who has a 32-2-0, 9KO record.

Canoy has proven his worth in the local boxing scene by winning the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimum weight title last year. He is known for his never-say-die attitude inside the ring.

He won his last two fights against fellow Filipino boxers Fabio Marfa and Toto Landero, respectively.

Canoy’s first world title fight will not be easy according to his trainer, Brix Flores. The 28-year-old Budler is the former WBA and IBO world minimum weight champion. He defeated fellow South African Simphiwe Khonco last year for the title.

But Budler lost the titles to Nicaraguan Byron Rojas last March by unanimous decision. Budler bounced back strong and snagged the vacant WBA Pan African light flyweight title against fellow South African Siyabonga Siyo last October via unanimous decision.

According to Flores, his ward has started training in November in Cebu.

“He’s got a big chance of winning this fight. Canoy has the speed to win over Budler,” said Flores, who is also the trainer of the reigning WBO world bantamweight champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales.

“But we have to develop his power because we have to make sure he will win by knockout. Otherwise, he might lose if the fight goes the distance.”