Aside from being a heritage site, there are other reasons why the RMSC should be kept, and Enrique Razon can refurbish it to become a world class venue once more.

As I said we do not have such an animal, despite the billions of pesos that our pseudo sports leaders have wasted for decades and decades, without having achieved anything substantial. That is why we always have a problem hosting even small international events like the SEA Games.

The RMSC was built to enable us to host the 1935 Far Eastern Games, the precursor of the Asian Games. It is about time that it be restored to its old glory.

Let the PSC build another facility, although I do not know if the person who made the statement did not have a nightmare, because I do not think two (2) billion pesos would be enough. How much did SM spend to build MOA alone?

The more venues the better for Philippines sports.

Locate them in the provinces, like Cebu, where most sports events are held on stadia where tracks and fields are mostly made out of sand and gravel. Modern, if we hark back to the stone age.

But please let us keep RMSC.

I do not personally know Mr. Enrique Razon, and I do not really know what kind of a person he is. Having been associated with the Sorianos, I do hope that the spirit of corporate social responsibility has somehow seeped into his consciousness.

I also do not know how much Mr. Razon has given back to his country and people, after having made his pile. All that I read of him is that ICTSI has won the bidding for the port operation of this and that country.

Keeping the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, and spending a small part of his large fortune to restore it as a world class venue would forever enshrine him in the hearts of the Filipino people.

Besides, there may be big legal obstacle to the plan of converting RMSC into a mixed use developed property.

Since it was donated by the Vito Cruz family to be used as a sports venue, there might be a good legal basis for the donor family to have the property reverted back to them. Read the fine print.

If Mr. Razon has not watched the movie about Alexander the Great, he might as well do it, before he finalizes his plans as to what to do with the RMSC, the field of many Filipino athletes’ dreams.

I do not think one is remembered for a long time because of the riches that he has accumulated during his lifetime, but for the good things that he did for his country and people.

Restoring the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex may be the best chance for Mr. Razon to make his mark in the history of our country.