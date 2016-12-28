Rotary Run set Jan. 22

THE ROTARY Club of Cebu Fort San Pedro will be holding its first-ever foot race dubbed “Rotary Run” on Jan. 22 at the Sumilon Road of the Cebu Business Park.

The running event will be a fund-raising activity of the Rotary Club of Cebu Fort San Pedro for the benefit of the “Singgit Sa Sapa” Project of the Guadalupe River Clean Up and for the Subangdaku Drug Surrenderers Rehabilitation and Reintegration Project.

There will be three distances offered in the race: 3 kilometers, 8k and 16k. Registration fee is pegged at P550 for the 16k, P450 for the 8k and P350 for the 3k.

The running event is sponsored by 7-Eleven, Roble Shipping and University of the Visayas (UV). Joel Juarez of Coco Running is the race director. Those who wish to register can call Juarez at 0933-306-6088.