This part of the road in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tanke in Talisay City has become a dumpsite, with garbage piling up every day.

A resident sent a message to Cebu Daily News Facebook Page complaining about the lack of action by barangay officials despite repeated complains from those living nearby, who are now inhaling the foul odor coming from the decaying garbage.

They were told that the dump truck that used to collect garbage in the area broke down since December 24.

Attention: Talisay City government