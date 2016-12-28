Mandaue officials call: No ’crackers, use horns

Acting Mandaue City Mayor Carlo Fortuna, together with the members of the local police and the Bureau of Fire Protection, encouraged the public to use horns as he also warned them of the city’s ordinance on the ban of firecrackers in the city.

Fortuna said that those who would be caught selling firecrackers would be charged and be slapped with a fine from P20,000 to P30,000.

He said that the city had no firecracker zone and display areas except for those who have permits in malls displaying pyrotechnics.

Supt. Jonathan Abella, deputy director for administration of the Mandaue City Police Office, said they would be monitoring the places where firecrackers were being sold.

Abella said he would confiscate them, and those who would be caught the second time would be charged.

He also said he ordered the police officers in the six police stations in the city to identify gun holders in their areas so they could conduct an investigation in cases of indiscriminate firing and if somebody would be hit by a stray bullet.

Fire Senior Insp. Josephus Alburo, Mandaue City Fire Marshall, said they were ready for any untoward incidents.

Dr. Malou Espinosa of the Mandaue City Hospital also assured that they had enough medicines to accommodate injured persons.

As Mandaue City prepares, youth volunteers dressed as Santa Claus gave kids in barangays and public places candies and some toys, which was a replication of the Christmas activity for children at Olango Island the other week.

The volunteers rode bicycles to distribute the goodies to the children.