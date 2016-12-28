Lawyers unite for fallen comrades

LAWYERS in Cebu gathered yesterday morning to show support for their fallen comrades in the profession and denounce their killings.

A Solidarity Mass, officiated by Fr. Dan Delos Angeles, was held at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) building in the Capitol Compound.

Fr. Delos Angeles, himself a lawyer, said the unresolved cases of at least 11 deaths of lawyers should be given justice.

“Right justice is based on the truth that humans have dignity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a paradox. Lawyers are the ones solving other people’s problems but they cannot even solve their own problems. We are crying for justice,” he said.

Among those remembered during the Mass were slain lawyers Ferdinand Saornido, Norma Garciano, Patrick Ian Osorio, Richard Sison, Jubian Achas, Noel Archival, Arbet Sta. Ana-Yongco, Amelie Ocañada-Alegre, Pepito Suello, Goering George Paderanga, and his son Gerik Paderanga who were both shot by a security guard last week.

Fr. Delos Angeles also called for empathy for victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK).

“Bear in mind that the issue on EJK is big now. We should also be the ones to defend the victims being lawyers. . . . What if death comes closest to home and it’s one of our loved ones? Even if we are not involved, we should also put ourselves in the shoes of the families of the victims. The compassion we extend to them may be the compassion we need from God later on,” he said in his homily.

IBP Eastern Visayas Governor Elaine Bathan said, “We push further for the speedy resolution of their cases. We call on the authorities to quickly find resolution so that justice will be served and their deaths will find rest and peace,” she said.