Police release initial names of Hilongos bombing victims

TACLOBAN CITY—The police have released an initial list of the the names of victims in the explosion at Rizal Plaza in Hilongos town, Leyte on Tuesday night.

These victims were brought to Hilongos District Hospital and most suffered injuries in the lower extremities.

They were identified as:

ADVERTISEMENT

*John Reynal Lamo, 15, of Barangay Atabay, Hilongos;

*Vicente Nunez, 24, of Barangay Kang-iras;

*Jessica Geli 19, of Barangay Hampangan;

*Mary Aves, 31, of Barangay Atabay;

*Ricardo Regaton, 53, of Barangay Atabay;

*Jun Rey Lumbre, 20, of Barangay Central;

*Aldrin Goltiano, 19, of Barangay Utanan;

*Joseph Ryan Bohol, 24, of Barangay Kang-iras;

*Domingo Oliva, 60, of Barangay Tagnate;

*Kevin Manicar, 13, of Barangay Marangog;

*Cristita Ano-Os, 47, of Barangay Marangog;

*Jay Miguel Liba, 15, of Barangay Tagnate;

*Christian Lelis, 14 of Barangay San Toque;

*Letecia Liba, 55, of Barangay Tagnate;

*Erwin Liba, 33, of Barangay Tagnate;

*Rudy Bulfa, 33, of Barangay Campina;

*Giselle Managbanag, 25, of Barangay Central;

*Edgar Acsol, 56, of Barangay San Juan;

*Elmer Rebullos, 27, of Barangay Marangog;

*King Michael Melgazo, 15, of Barangay Cantandog;

*Leonilo Villaro, 28, of Barangay Marangog;

*Doroteo Libres, 50, of Barangay Atabay;

*Roselyn Lasmarias, 42, of Barangay San Roque;

*Wilbert Fornis Alingasa, 14, of Barangay Utanan; *Guillermo Solera; 26;

*Rogelio Managbanag, 26;

*Banoy Abes, 31;

*Marnilo Macarat Lusuegro;

*Chris Angel Abina, 7, of Barangay Alegria in Bato town, Leyte;

* Jessie Abina, 32, of Barangay Alegria in Bato town, Leyte;;

*Marcelina Abina, 67, of of Barangay Alegria in Bato town, Leyte.

The Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas ordered all police units in Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar to implement measures to prevent a similar incident from happening in their area.