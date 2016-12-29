Motorcycle-riding gunmen shoot dead PWD in Mandaue

CEBU CITY–A 42-year old person with disability (PWD) was killed after he was shot by one of the four persons on board two motorcycles past 11 p.m. on Wednesday in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Sergio Dean, who had a disability on the left leg due to polio and was blind in one eye, was sitting on a bench outside his home at Zone Monggos, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue at 11:47 p.m. when he was repeatedly shot in different parts of his body.

PO2 Alfredo Pitallar, Mandaue police investigator, said seven empty shells and two slugs of a .45 caliber pistol were recovered from the scene.

Police had yet to determine the motive in the killing although there were talks in the community that Dean might be a small time drug peddler although his name was not in the list of the drug personalities by local drug watch.