8 persons fall, ‘shabu’ worth P4 million seized in anti-drug operations

AUTHORITIES arrested eight persons and seized packs of suspected shabu estimated to cost over P4 million in separate anti-drug operations in Cebu City and Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

Over a kilo of suspected shabu worth P4.180 million were allegedly confiscated from Ritchie Mariquit, April Mariquit, Armand Tecson and Kevin Clark Delfin, who were arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and operatives of the Provincial Anti Illegal Drug Special Operation Task Group and Minglanilla Police Station in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cash amounting to P150,000 was also recovered from the suspects.

A separate buy-bust operation in Cebu City on Thursday led to the arrests of Archie Ongco, Alex Tudtud, Randy Ermac and Cristina Cuizon.

Ongco was the subject of the operation, which was conducted by operatives of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB), City Anti Illegal Drugs Special Operation Task Group (CAIDSOTG) and the Mambaling Police Station in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

The suspects yielded packs of suspected shabu weighing 5.4 grams amounting to P63,720, police said.