P150K reward for last suspect in Nuñez slay

A P150,000 reward awaits anyone who can give information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspect in the killing of Catmon Police Chief Senior Insp. Alexander Nuñez.

The local government unit of Catmon, Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) raised P150,000 as reward to those who can give information leading to the arrest of Jaime Jayson.

According to PRO-7 director Noli Taliño, a reward could hasten the arrest of Jayson who remains at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Para mas mabilis mahuli. May mga interesado diyan, alam nila nasaan yung suspect, irereport lang nila sa police and it’s form of an incentive (To hasten his arrest. There are those interested in the reward who knows where he is. All they have to do is report to the police the location of of the suspect and it’s a form of an incentive to them),” Taliño said.

Jayson is one of the five brothers suspected of gunning down Nuñez a day before Christmas in Barangay Puente, Carmen town.

Three of the brothers were killed — the first by Nuñez, who saw him pull out a firearm, the two others while in police custody after allegedly trying to grab the firearms of policemen.

Jayson escaped, while the other one is now detained at Carmen Police Station.

Taliño said that they are hoping that before the year ends, they will be able to arrest Jayson.

He said intelligence reports show that Jayson is still in Cebu.

Although there is no shoot to kill order against Jayson, Taliño said that if he fights back, the authorities will also fire back.

“Hindi naman shoot-to-kill. Pag lumaban, siyempre unahan mo na. Kawawa naman yung police matamaan. Siyempre patayin nalang ng police (It’s not a shoot-to-kill order. If he will fight back, then the police might retaliate. Of course the policemen will kill him),” he said.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Catmon Mayor Dan Jusay said that it was a pity that Nuñez was killed since he saw Nuñez as a dedicated police chief.

He said Nuñez had been a great help especially in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Kugihan to siya pagka-hepe nga grabe ka dedicated sa iyahang trabaho. Maong nasagmuyo mi sa iyahang pagkawala. Dako kaayong epekto iyahang pagkawala sa among lugar (He was very hard working and very dedicated to his work. That is why we are really saddened by his death. It would have a very big impact on our town),” Jusay said.