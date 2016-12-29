‘WATCHFUL, ALERT’ CEBU

The bombing that left 32 persons injured in Hilongos, Leyte on Wednesday evening has set off an alarm in Cebu, with local officials led by Acting Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella calling on police authorities to be on high alert.

Ensuring that Cebu will remain peaceful is important, more so with the forthcoming string of crowd-drawing events happening in the city and the rest of the province starting with the New Year’s celebration, the Sinulog festivities and the side events of the Miss Universe 2016 competition.

“If possible, they should have high alert status. Without being an alarmist, we should always be prepared and be more vigilant and not only the police but also the citizenry because it (bomb attack) is happening everywhere, not just in urban centers but even in other local government units,” Labella told reporters yesterday.

The Sinulog Festival is celebrated every third Sunday of January. But Labella pointed out that there are several other events leading to the Sinulog where a lot of people are expected to gather, including the Novena Masses at the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño, the fluvial procession and the Sinulog sa Kabataan.

Not just thousands, but millions of people, revelers and devotees, both local and foreign, will be expected in these events.

Cebu will also host the swimsuit presentation of the Miss Universe 2016, which will have some events open to the public that are expected to draw VIPs from various parts of the world as well as local and foreign audiences.

Labella said he already talked with Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Senior Supt. Joel Doria about this concern.

“We just have to be vigilant especially because of the conglomeration of groups of people. We should be more watchful and be more alert. It can happen anywhere and anytime,” he said.

Labella added that even if there has been no bombing incidents in the city before, officials and authorities should not be complacent.

The acting mayor underscored the importance of intelligence networks in making sure that bombing incidents are prevented from happening.

This is why aside from the police, Labella said the public should help by alerting authorities about the presence of suspicious people roaming around their communities.

Disturbing and alarming

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia, on the other hand, described the bombing in Southern Leyte as “disturbing and alarming” since the Sinulog Festival is fast approaching.

Hilongos, which is considered as Leyte’s gateway to the different parts of the country, is easily accessible to Cebu because of the regular boat trips plying the Cebu-Hilongos route.

“Hilongos is a progressive, sleepy town. To be hit by . . . terrorist bombing is unthinkable,” Bañacia said.

But Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said there is no cause for alarm as there are no direct threats in Central Visayas.

He said PRO-7 also continued to be on full alert, which was never lifted since it was imposed following the Davao bombing last September.

Taliño likewise assured that security preparations for the Sinulog Festival and the Miss Universe 2016 swimwear presentation are now being put in place.

The PRO-7 security plans have been integrated with Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) to ensure tighter security especially during Sinulog.

Among the Sinulog security protocol being considered are prohibiting spectators from bringing backpacks during the grand parade and implementing a gun ban during the festival period to avert any terror attack.

Criminal gangs

But the police in Hilongos said the twin bombings in the town’s plaza may have been perpetrated by criminal gangs that were busted by the police late this year.

Chief Supt. Elmer Beltejar, police director for Eastern Visayas, said the explosion that injured 32 persons, including 10 children, was an “isolated case” and was not the handiwork of terrorist groups.

He said the attack might be in retaliation of the arrest of a drug queen or by a gang behind the counterfeit money recently seized by the police.

“It was not a terroristic activity. There are two possible motives actually. One, way back in October we made accomplishment on drug operation, and two, there was an apprehension of counterfeit money. We are looking on these angles,” Beltejar told a news conference here on Thursday.

He said they have leads on the perpetrators who planted an improvised explosive device (IED) near the stage where a boxing bout was taking place and another near a water tank, about 20 meters away. The perpetrators used a cartridge of an 81 mm mortar.

The 300-square-meter plaza in Barangay Central was packed with more than 1,000 spectators of the boxing event, which was one of the highlights of the town’s fiesta celebration, when the first IED hidden near the water tank exploded at exactly 9 p.m., followed by another explosion near the stage at 9:01 p.m.

It was the first explosion that caused the most injuries because the second IED planted near the stage malfunctioned as its blasting cap did not detonate. Had the two devices exploded, more people would have either been killed or wounded and would have created damage to the nearby municipal hall and police station.

Of the injured, 16 were still confined at the Leyte Baptist Hospital, Living Hope Hospital in Maasin City and at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City, about 146 km from Hilongos.

An official of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, who asked not to be named for lack of authority to speak to the media, said the devices were detonated through a cellular phone. But it was not clear yet as to how and what time the suspects planted the devices.

Although there were policemen in the area, security was lax since the town of 86,000 people had always been peaceful.

The people, especially those in the plaza, were enjoying the festivities to celebrate the town fiesta which fell on Dec. 28.

Retaliatory act

Beltejar admitted the perpetrators were able to pull a fast one on the police.

“Naisahan tayo (They got one over us), but even the best intelligence network in the world, naiisahan din. It does happen and so it happened in this town where security was in full force that night,” he said.

Senior Insp. Alberto Renomeron Jr., town police chief, said their leads indicated that the bombings may be in retaliation to the arrest of drug suspect Raida Ampaso Sarip, 29, a native of Marawi City, in a drug bust on Oct. 22 or because the police have busted a counterfeiting gang also in October.

Hilongos Mayor Albert Villahermosa and Leyte Rep. Jose Cari assuaged the fears that enveloped the residents.

“We cannot deny that our people here are now cowering in fear. But I am calling on them not to be afraid. We are on top of the situation and our police authorities are doing their best to solve this tragic incident,” Villahermosa, who is serving on his second term, said./with reports from Joey A. Gabieta and Vicky C. Arnaiz, @inquirervisayas