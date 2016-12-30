Search for article

MAO BA?

08:09 PM December 30th, 2016

By: Editorial, December 30th, 2016 08:09 PM

A NERVOUS NERVOUS SYSTEM

A mini pageant was held in southern Cebu before Christmas Day. The male host asked random questions to the candidates.

“How do you feel today?,” the host asked candidate number one.
The candidate said, “I’m feeling nervous!”

The audience was surprised and laughed how the male host asked a follow up question: “So, how’s your nervous system?”

PAYBACK TIME

A godparent posted on her Facebook account announcing that she would give Christmas presents to her godchildren.

But there were conditions or requirements before giving of gifts. These include baptismal certificate, birth certificate and a picture that he was able to eat during the reception of their baptismal parties.

MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

Food vendors should always remember proper and clean food preparation.

A customer complained and returned a burger to the food vendor after a strand of hair was seen in the burger.

The food vendor said that she has no available burger because all were sold out. Instead, she returned the money of the customer.

