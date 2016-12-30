Buyco snags 2 bronzes in PBF national kegfest

CEBUANO kegler Gj Buyco had a productive campaign in the recently concluded 2016 Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF) National Youth Annual at the E-Lanes Bowling Center in San Juan City.

Buyco of PRIMA One raked in two bronze medals after competing in the doubles and team events.

Buyco teamed up with Lorenz Tugade, Janus De Guzman and Kevin Peig in the Team event where they finished the six-game series with 4,295 pinfalls. Buyco scored 1,244 and served as the highest scoring player for the team. Tugade chipped in 1,035 while De Guzman and Peig added 974 and 1,042, respectively.

TBAM dominated the team event with 4,775 while Team PBA wound up second with 4,668.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the doubles event, Buyco tallied 1,226 while his partner Tugade got 1,138.

Enzo Hernandez and Praise Gahol of Team PBA ruled the event after knocking down 2,522 pins. TBAM’s Ivan Malig and Merwin Tan finished second with 2,513.