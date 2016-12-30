‘Kita ang Katag’ chess tilt set

TOP local chess players battle for supremacy in the first-ever “Kita Ang Katag Open Chess Tournament” slated January 3-5 at the Knight Attack Café in Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Organizer Darcy Tabotabo said he came up with a unique concept that will determine who is the best among the Cebuano woodpushers.

Tabotabo said the tournament format is a first of its kind as each player will simultaneously play in four boards at the same time in a rapid format.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament will be divided into three stages. The first stage will serve as the elimination round though a seven-round Swiss system format where the top 14 including two wildcards will advance to the four-board simultaneous rapid format competition.

The 16 wood pushers will be divided into four groups in the second round where each champion of the group will advance to the final four-board simultaneous game.

“Unlike in regular chess tournaments where the top seed and the second seed can negotiate of who will place first and second after the tournament. This format will eliminate all of the losing players leaving only the best of the best,” said Tabotabo.

The first stage champion will win P5,000. The champions in each group in the second round will get P2,500 each. A wristwatch will be given to second placers in each group while the champion in the final stage will pocket P10,000.

Registration fee is pegged at P100. For more information, one may contact FIDE Arbiter Marvin Ruelan at mobile no. 0926-73502951.