Veteran Fuentes fights Japanese foe tonight

08:22 PM December 30th, 2016

By: Glendale G. Rosal, December 30th, 2016 08:22 PM
Rocky Fuentes (left) and Shohei Omori pose for cameras after their weigh-in yesterday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

ALA Boxing Gym’s Rocky “Road Warrior” Fuentes guns for a huge upset in hostile territory as he battles Japanese Shohei Omori tonight at the Shimazu Arena in Kyoto, Japan.

The former two-time world title challenger Fuentes (35W-8L-2D-20KOs) and Omori (17W-1L-0D-12KOs) both hurdled yesterday’s official weigh-in for the non-title fight under the super bantamweight division.

Enjoying a two-fight winning streak after two straight losses, the 30-year-old Fuentes weighed in at 120.8 pounds, while the 23-year-old Omori tipped the scales at 122.

The fight scheduled for eight rounds will serve as Fuentes’ eighth stint in Japan.

Fuentes had some success fighting in Japan where he had won five fights wins. It was also in Japan where Fuentes defended his OPBF flyweight title twice.

Fuentes is accompanied by veteran trainer Peter Cuizon.

Cuizon said Fuentes is well-prepared against Omori and expressed confidence his veteran ward will come out victorious.

