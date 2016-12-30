Strong quake hits south Cebu

A strong quake hit Carcar City and neighboring areas in southern Cebu province on Friday night.

The magnitude 3.5 tremor, was recorded at 8:12 p.m., according to a bulletin released at 8:59 p.m. by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was fett at Intensity 5 in Carcar City; at Intensity 4 in San Fernando town; Intensity 3 in Mandaue City and the towns of Dumanjug; and Intensity 2 in Argao.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometers and about 3 kilometers north and 83 degrees west of Carcar City.

Carcar City information officer Candice Sandiego Acuña, when reached by phone, said they have no report of any damage to properties and infrastructure as of 10:30 p.m.

Traffic was also normal in the city.